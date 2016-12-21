Harden has triple-double; Rockets top...

Harden has triple-double; Rockets top Clippers, 140-116

12 hrs ago

James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and Houston routed Los Angeles 140-116 Friday. Clippers guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter as Los Angeles dropped its fifth straight.

