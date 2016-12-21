James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling the Houston Rockets to a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns for their 11th victory in 12 games Harden, Gordon lead Rockets to 125-111 win over Suns James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling the Houston Rockets to a 125-111 win over the Phoenix Suns for their 11th victory in 12 games Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ihShLe Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker reacts to a foul call against him during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Phoenix.

