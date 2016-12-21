Gasol ties career high with 38, Grizzlies beat Pistons 98-86

Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 98-86 on Wednesday night in a matchup of slumping teams. Memphis was boosted by the return of Chandler Parsons, who missed the previous 17 games with a bone bruise on his left knee.

