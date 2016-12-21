Davis has 31 points, 16 boards as Pelicans beat 76ers 108-93
New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, top, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington, from left, Ersan Ilyasova and Nerlens Noel during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Philadelphia. New Orleans won 108-93.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Sam
|4
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC