Dallas Mavericks: Will this be Dirk Nowitzki's last season?

Dirk Nowitzki has a number of accolades to his name such as: 2007 NBA MVP, 2011 NBA Finals MVP, NBA Champion, 2011 Best Male Athlete and NBA Player ESPY Award, 13 time NBA All-Star, franchise leader for all-time points, and he currently sits sixth all-time in scoring. The power forward holds career averages of 21.9 points per game , 7.9 rebounds per game , 2.5 assists per game , and shoots an efficient 47.4% from the field.

