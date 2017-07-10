Young and in charge: Jamelle McMillan...

Young and in charge: Jamelle McMillan embracing opportunity as Pelicans summer league coach

Friday Jul 7

Pelicans summer league players Keith Benson and Jordan Crawford were both born a couple months before the 28-year-old McMillan. Just one week in, the Pelicans' summer league coach has come across as a seasoned veteran, handling duties on the court and fielding media questions with the poise you'd expect from a guy who's been around basketball his entire life.

