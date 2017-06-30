Warriors say they will re-sign key re...

Warriors say they will re-sign key reserve David West

Fresh off his first career championship, David West is returning to the Golden State Warriors for what is expected to be his final NBA season. The team said Saturday it intends to sign West to a new deal next week upon the conclusion of the free agency moratorium period, and agent Jeff Austin told The Associated Press that West would likely receive the veteran minimum $2.3 million, though final details were still being completed.

