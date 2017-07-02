Warriors, Andre Iguodala agree on three-year, $48 million deal
Warriors, Andre Iguodala agree on three-year, $48 million deal Iguodala plays a significant role off the bench for the champion Warriors. Check out this story on mysouthnow.com: https://usat.ly/2ucBeB5 Andre Iguodala reacts during the fourth quarter of game six of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena.
