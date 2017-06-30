Tim Kawakami: Warriors can spend big thanks to Durant deal, franchise value
Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala goes up for a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their NBA second-round playoff series. Joe Lacob has always said he'd pay what it takes for championships, and this is what it took last week: Plus Kevin Durant's two-year, $53 million deal with his own super max contract coming next year.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
