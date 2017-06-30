Tim Kawakami: Warriors can spend big ...

Tim Kawakami: Warriors can spend big thanks to Durant deal, franchise value

Read more: Monterey County Herald

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala goes up for a dunk against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of their NBA second-round playoff series. Joe Lacob has always said he'd pay what it takes for championships, and this is what it took last week: Plus ​Kevin ​Durant's two-year, $53 million deal with his own super max contract coming next year.

