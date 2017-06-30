The Latest: Point guards early big winners in free agency

Point guards are cashing in so far in NBA free agency - and Day 1 is still a long, long way from complete. Stephen Curry got $201 million from Golden State, Jrue Holiday got $126 million from New Orleans, Jeff Teague $57 million from Minnesota, Patty Mills $50 million from San Antonio and Shaun Livingston $24 million from the Warriors on Saturday.

