Oklahoma City Thunder: Sam Presti win...

Oklahoma City Thunder: Sam Presti wins the NBA offseason

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Sir Charles in Charge

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti wins the NBA offseason by swiping Paul George away from several other contenders If Russell Westbrook is looking for a reason to commit long term to the Oklahoma City Thunder, General Manager Sam Presti just gave him an offseason full of them. June 30, when NBA reporters and fans eagerly awaited the start of free agency - and Adrian Wojnarowski's ESPN debut - Presti was quietly working the phones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
Warriors at White House Jun 13 Kinder and Gentle... 1
Cleveland Is a Shit Hole Jun 12 Changing the Channel 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Jun 12 Makes pharts 4
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May '17 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,318,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC