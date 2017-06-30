NBA free agency: Why Lakers met with free agent guard George Hill on Monday
After spending the first three days of free agency without striking any deals, the Lakers zeroed in on a candidate who could satisfy the team's primary objectives for the offseason. The Lakers met with veteran guard George Hill in Los Angeles on Monday, according to league sources familiar with the situation.
