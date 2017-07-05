NBA free agency: Nick Young agrees to one-year deal, $5.2 million deal with Golden State Warriors
Even with a persona known for his high-volume shooting, eclectic clothing and taste for the spotlight, Nick Young has added a new wrinkle to the life of "Swaggy P." He has a good chance to land his first NBA ring. Young agreed to a one-year deal worth $5.2 million with the Golden State Warriors with their mid-level exception, according to agent Mark Bartelstein.
