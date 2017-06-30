NBA free agency 2017: Kevin Durant re-signs with Warriors, | LIVE updates, latest news and buzz

NBA free agency 2017: Kevin Durant re...

NBA free agency officially gets underway on July 6, but some of the biggest names in the sport have already come to terms on mega-deals during the moratorium period that began on Saturday.Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala returned to the Golden State Warriors, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka re-upped with the Toronto Raptors, and the Sixers struck quickly to add veterans J.J. Reddick and Amir Johnson to bolster a young and exciting core that includes Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz and Dario Saric.Free agents haven't been the only players that have been on the move.The Indiana Pacers turned down overwhelmingly strong offers from the likes of the Boston Celtics for Paul George, trading the all-star to the Western Conference and the Oklahoma City Thunder, instead.Meanwhile, the Bulls dealt Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dwight Howard landed via trade with the Charlotte ... (more)

