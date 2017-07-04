Gordon Hayward choses Celtics over Jazz, Heat

Gordon Hayward chooses Celtics over Jazz, Heat Gordon Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics, and leave the Utah Jazz after seven seasons Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tJBRnU FILE - In this May 6, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston defends in the second half during Game 3 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Salt Lake City. Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics and reunite with coach Brad Stevens, making the announcement Tuesday evening, July 4, on The Players' Tribune site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.