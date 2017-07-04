Gordon Hayward choses Celtics over Jazz, Heat
Gordon Hayward chooses Celtics over Jazz, Heat Gordon Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics, and leave the Utah Jazz after seven seasons Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tJBRnU FILE - In this May 6, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston defends in the second half during Game 3 of the NBA basketball second-round playoff series in Salt Lake City. Hayward has chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics and reunite with coach Brad Stevens, making the announcement Tuesday evening, July 4, on The Players' Tribune site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC