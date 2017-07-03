Cavs need to worry about future of defenseFor a bulk of the last two...
As the Cleveland Cavaliers ponder summer moves, the kinds of tweaks that can bring them closer to the dynastic Golden State Warriors, the focus should be obvious. For a bulk of the last two years, Cleveland's additions have centered on boosting the offense, helping the Cavaliers become a fast-paced, high-scoring group often reliant on 3-point bombs.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
