Warriors Twitter sounds off on ESPN reporter who slights Curry

11 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

ESPN reporter, and Cleveland Cavaliers beat writer, Dave McMenamin, created quite a stir on Twitter Tuesday night, when he tweeted a list of his eight "franchise changing solo talents" in the NBA, and decided to omit two-time MVP Stephen Curry. There are maybe 8 bet-the-house franchise changing solo talents in the league: LeBron, Kawhi, Harden, Russ, Giannis, AD, KAT and KD https://t.co/UgN3Bx4G6N When questioned about the curious omission, McMenamin doubled-down, causing an uproar from both Warriors Twitter, and his fellow ESPN colleagues.

