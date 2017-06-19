Warriors' Kerr to pursue more answers for health issues
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be given time throughout the summer to explore medical options that could alleviate the symptoms he still experiences nearly two years after a spinal fluid leak from back surgery. General manager Bob Myers said Monday that Kerr would have time off as needed to find more options to better his long-term health, and Kerr said he would be traveling to do so.
