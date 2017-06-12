Warriors aim to finish off Cavaliers ...

Warriors aim to finish off Cavaliers in Game 5

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors find themselves in the same situation as last year as they prepare to tip off Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series to stun the defending champs in 2016, using a 112-97 win in Game 5 in Oakland as a catalyst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleveland Is a Shit Hole 6 hr Changing the Channel 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... 15 hr Makes pharts 4
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,280 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC