Warriors agree to a two-way contract with Oregon forward Chris Boucher

15 hrs ago Read more: Blue Man Hoop

Jordan Bell, the 38th pick in this year's NBA Draft who was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Warriors for $3.5 million will see a familiar face in the Bay Area in the coming season in former Oregon teammate Chris Boucher. It was reported and tweeted by Shams Charania that Boucher and the Warriors would agree to a two-way contract, which allows teams two additional roster spots to players who will go back and forth from the NBA and the G-League.

