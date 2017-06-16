WaPo: Warriors' White House Visit Would Demonstrate We Shake, We Don't Shoot
In this poisonous political climate in America, and in the aftermath of a hateful Democrat's shooting of Republican congressmen, Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins is urging the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to attend a White House celebration and set a civil tone for the nation. She recommends the Warriors show the nation that when we disagree with someone, we shake rather than shoot.
