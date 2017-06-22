Vince Carter says hea s open to playing for Warriors next season
With 10 members of the 2016-17 Warriors slated to hit free agency this offseason, a handful of ring-chasing veterans have already been floated as potential candidates to fill out Golden State's bench next year. One of those players is Vince Carter, who played for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and is currently the oldest active player in the league at 40 years old.
