Trent Fuller: No. 1 Warriors fan is a dead ringer for Steph Curry
Young Trent Fuller, 4, with Zaza Pachulia at NBA Finals Media Day on Thursday, June 1. Young Trent Fuller, 4, with Zaza Pachulia at NBA Finals Media Day on Thursday, June 1. Walking through the concourse of Oracle Arena at halftime of Game 2, I ran across little Trent Fuller, the Steph Curry lookalike kid who's been a cause celebre at these NBA Finals. The four-year old phenom, who hails from Fairfield, first burst on the national scene when he was filmed by ESPN dribbling two basketballs, just like his idol, Steph Curry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 1
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC