Trent Fuller: No. 1 Warriors fan is a dead ringer for Steph Curry

Young Trent Fuller, 4, with Zaza Pachulia at NBA Finals Media Day on Thursday, June 1. Young Trent Fuller, 4, with Zaza Pachulia at NBA Finals Media Day on Thursday, June 1. Walking through the concourse of Oracle Arena at halftime of Game 2, I ran across little Trent Fuller, the Steph Curry lookalike kid who's been a cause celebre at these NBA Finals. The four-year old phenom, who hails from Fairfield, first burst on the national scene when he was filmed by ESPN dribbling two basketballs, just like his idol, Steph Curry.

