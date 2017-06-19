Thunder journal: Ferguson catches heat for Warriors tweets
Not long after the Thunder had selected the 19-year-old with the 21st pick in last Thursday's NBA Draft, Twitter flooded him with mentions, notifications that users - many of them Oklahoma City fans - were responding to year-old posts rooting on the Golden State Warriors in their Western Conference finals win against OKC. One of the tweets included a gif of the Warriors' Klay Thompson , with this message from Ferguson: "Lol where the Thunder fans at?" "That's actually pretty funny because I turned my notifications off just because of that video," Ferguson said Saturday at his introductory news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC