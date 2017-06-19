Thunder journal: Ferguson catches heat for Warriors tweets

Not long after the Thunder had selected the 19-year-old with the 21st pick in last Thursday's NBA Draft, Twitter flooded him with mentions, notifications that users - many of them Oklahoma City fans - were responding to year-old posts rooting on the Golden State Warriors in their Western Conference finals win against OKC. One of the tweets included a gif of the Warriors' Klay Thompson , with this message from Ferguson: "Lol where the Thunder fans at?" "That's actually pretty funny because I turned my notifications off just because of that video," Ferguson said Saturday at his introductory news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.