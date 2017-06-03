The Ultimate Trifecta: Warriors Advance to Third Straight Finals
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors accomplished what was expected by many: a four-game sweep of the San Antonio Spurs to clinch the Western Conference and earn their ticket to their third straight NBA Finals. The Warriors became the first team in league history to open the playoffs 12-0, which gives them a week of rest before their third straight finals appearance.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 1
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
