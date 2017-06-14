The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors were the best team ever
After completing the playoffs with a 16-1 record, it's safe to say that the Golden State Warriors were the best team ever, and the stats back it up Rather than say the league isn't fun anymore because of the Golden State Warriors "stacked the deck", enjoy the fact we are seeing the best NBA ever in real time. Now, I understand.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warriors at White House
|Tue
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Mon
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
