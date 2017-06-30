Steve Kerr: Warriors should seriously...

Steve Kerr: Warriors should seriously consider White House visit

14 hrs ago

Agree with President Donald Trump or not, Steve Kerr wants the Warriors to consider going to the White House on an official visit. The Warriors' head coach talked about the White House visit possibility with the Waddle & Silvy show on Chicago's ESPN radio affiliate Thursday.

