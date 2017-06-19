Steve Kerr wants Warriors to consider going to White House but...
The Golden State Warriors may go to the White House after all if the players listen to their head coach, Steve Kerr. Even before the Warriors were crowned NBA champions, people were wondering if they would become the first sports team to reject an invitation to the White House from President Donald Trump based on comments made by both Kerr and some of the players.
