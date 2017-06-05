Steve Kerr looks back, 20 years later, at title-winning shot that changed his life

When you're young, that time period stretches out like an eternity, filled with Slip 'N Slide summer days and endless presents under the tree. As you age and start the back nine of life, 20 years can pass in the blink of an eye - or maybe the time it takes for a jump shot to arc from snapped wrist to the bottom of the net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.