Stephen Curry tickled by video of Klay Thompson dancing in China
Warriors' Stephen Curry , shown giving dap to Klay Thompson in March 2016, appreciated his fellow Splash Brother dancing while on vacation. Stephen Curry can appreciate energetic dancing, as shown several times this season, and all the more so if the dancer in question is the other Splash Brother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC