Steph Curry says he 'wouldn't go' to a White House ceremony...
Almost as soon as the final buzzer sounded on Monday night and Golden State became the 2017 NBA champions, many followers of both basketball and politics began to wonder whether or not the Warriors would take part in the White House visit that traditionally comes with winning a championship in a North American sport. On Tuesday, rumors that the Warriors unanimously decided to forgo the trip went viral, but reporters from both the San Francisco Chronicle and USA Today would later prove the story untrue .
