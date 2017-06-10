Steph Curry says he 'wouldn't go' to ...

Steph Curry says he 'wouldn't go' to a White House ceremony...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Almost as soon as the final buzzer sounded on Monday night and Golden State became the 2017 NBA champions, many followers of both basketball and politics began to wonder whether or not the Warriors would take part in the White House visit that traditionally comes with winning a championship in a North American sport. On Tuesday, rumors that the Warriors unanimously decided to forgo the trip went viral, but reporters from both the San Francisco Chronicle and USA Today would later prove the story untrue .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warriors at White House Jun 13 Kinder and Gentle... 1
Cleveland Is a Shit Hole Jun 12 Changing the Channel 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Jun 12 Makes pharts 4
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC