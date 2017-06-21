Sources: Spurs open to trading Danny Green
With the NBA draft less than 24 hours away, the Spurs are doing their due diligence in hopes of improving their roster for another championship run next season. League sources have told the Express-News the Spurs are open to trading guard Danny Green, though no deal is close as of yet.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
