Sources: George informs Pacers he will leave in 2018

The Indiana Pacers' Paul George has informed the Pacers that the four-time All-Star intends to leave in the summer of 2018 when he becomes a free agent, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday night. Associated Press file photo The Indiana Pacers' Paul George has informed the Pacers that the four-time All-Star intends to leave in the summer of 2018 when he becomes a free agent, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.