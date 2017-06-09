Rihanna 'Wanted To Marry' Chris Brown Before He Violently Attacked Her
So much for a happy ending! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Rihanna 'wanted to marry' Chris Brown, you know, before the whole violent attack thing that left her face tragically beaten, bruised, and bloodied in 2009. It seems Rihanna , 29, dodged a bullet by not marrying Chris Brown , 28. His 2009 assault charge aside , there was a time when the Barbadian beauty considered him to be the man of her dreams and the key to her happily ever after.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 1
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC