Rihanna Takes Savage Shot at Kevin Durant for Winning Title With 73-Win Warriors

Even after Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant won NBA Finals MVP honors and removed the stigma of never having been on a championship team before, criticism about his decision to join the Warriors as a free agent last year still lingers. The most recent instance of this comes from singer Rihanna , a huge LeBron James fan, who offered a blunt analogy to that move.

