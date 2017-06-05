Ric Flair claims on Instagram that he...

Ric Flair claims on Instagram that he busted his hand fighting a Warriors fan

Retired WWE star Ric Flair, a noted fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, apparently found occasion to combine his past career with his current fandom by pummeling a Golden State Warriors supporter. Flair on Monday posted an Instagram photo in which his nose appears cut and he wears a cast on his right hand and wrist.

