President Trump Again Blasts London Mayor Following Terror Attack
If Khan was "referring" to the police, and not the terrorists, then it must mean that he was telling Londoners not to be concerned that the police were going to shoot them. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khan said he did not have the time to respond to tweets of Donald Trump , adding that some people only want to divide communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 1
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC