Pelosi, Lee invite Warriors to Capitol with no word from Trump

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks in the East Room of the White House as the team looks on and President Obama pretends to shoot a jumper during the Warriors' visit in February 2016. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks in the East Room of the White House as the team looks on and President Obama pretends to shoot a jumper during the Warriors' visit in February 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.