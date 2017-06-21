Paul Roos: New AFL pay deal could help players follow LeBron James

Premiership coach Paul Roos says he would be "staggered" if the AFL's bumper pay deal and free agency did not have clubs and star players contemplating how they could form a "super team". The former Sydney and Melbourne coach also revealed to Fairfax Media the Demons, albeit in a light-hearted manner, had last year contemplated approaching any manager willing to send three of his star players to the club in a multi-million dollar package deal.

