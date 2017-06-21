Paul Roos: New AFL pay deal could hel...

Paul Roos: New AFL pay deal could help players follow LeBron James

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Premiership coach Paul Roos says he would be "staggered" if the AFL's bumper pay deal and free agency did not have clubs and star players contemplating how they could form a "super team". The former Sydney and Melbourne coach also revealed to Fairfax Media the Demons, albeit in a light-hearted manner, had last year contemplated approaching any manager willing to send three of his star players to the club in a multi-million dollar package deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs... Jun 16 ThePhartz 2
Warriors at White House Jun 13 Kinder and Gentle... 1
Cleveland Is a Shit Hole Jun 12 Changing the Channel 2
News Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza... Jun 12 Makes pharts 4
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May '17 Advertiser phart 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC