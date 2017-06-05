Oddsmakers say this year's Golden State Warriors would be favored over 1995-96 Chicago Bulls

According to six bookmakers in Las Vegas from an ESPN report, the Golden State Warriors of this year would be favored in a game against the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls that won 72 games and the NBA title. If you thought the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debates weren't going away anytime soon, prepare yourself for the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors vs. 1995-96 Chicago Bulls debates.

