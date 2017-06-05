NBA players who tweet late at night dona t play as well the next day, study finds

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, from left, sits on the bench with center Tristan Thompson and guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, from left, sits on the bench with center Tristan Thompson and guard Kyrie Irving during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.