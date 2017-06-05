NBA Finals come alive as Cavs punch back in bizarre game that...

The Cavaliers, days after melting down the stretch in a pivotal Game 3, punched back with a big 137-116 win that in some ways, felt like the awakening of the Finals. The game was a strange one, featuring an historic offensive explosion from the Cavs, and then some increasingly sloppy, physical play as both teams seemed to get under each other's skin.

