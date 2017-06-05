NBA Finals come alive as Cavs punch back in bizarre game that...
The Cavaliers, days after melting down the stretch in a pivotal Game 3, punched back with a big 137-116 win that in some ways, felt like the awakening of the Finals. The game was a strange one, featuring an historic offensive explosion from the Cavs, and then some increasingly sloppy, physical play as both teams seemed to get under each other's skin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 1
|GSWBOSS
|1
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC