Monterey to hold 3-point shooting contest at Montecito Park.

Even if the Golden State Warriors close out the NBA Finals tonight, earning their second NBA championship in past three years, the basketball fun is just set to get started in Monterey. To celebrate the newly completed renovation of Montecito Park, which includes a brand new basketball court, the city is hosting 3-point shooting contest open to people of all ages .

