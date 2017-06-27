Michael Jordan's message for Russell Westbrook after winning MVP: 'Keep going' Westbrook, a Jordan Brand athlete, won his first NBA MVP award on Monday night. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2tiUXlo Michael Jordan had a message for Russell Westbrook after the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and Jordan Brand athlete won his first NBA MVP award on Monday night: Be patient.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.