Meaningful fashion by Galicia

CATWALK for a Cause was a benefit fashion show and auction dinner that took place at Fort McKinley Restaurant, South San Francisco, California last May 5. This was organized by Pilipino Seniors Resource Center , San Francisco Bay Area Ateneans and Share+Give Initiative, all in the hope of raising funds for the orphans from the Precious Heritage Foundation in Antipolo, Philippines and the PSRC breast cancer program. Notable Cebuana fashion designer Gia Galicia launched her line in 2012 and rebranded it to gia, galicia.

