Mavs fill need, take NC State point guard Dennis Smith Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks filled a key need in the NBA draft, taking North Carolina State freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth overall pick Thursday night. Coach Rick Carlisle said after the choice was announced that he was projecting Smith as a starter, which means the Mavericks should know their lineup when the season opens with four other projected starters under contract.
