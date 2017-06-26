Mavericks decline Nowitzki's option, ...

Mavericks decline Nowitzki's option, still want him back

Dirk Nowitzki's $25 million contract option for next season will not be renewed, but ESPN reported Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks plan to re-sign him to a restructured deal in July. The 39-year-old signed a two-year, $50 million contract before last season, but his production fell off in 2016-17 as he battled injuries and the Mavericks finished 33-49, which was their worst record since Nowitzki came into the NBA as a rookie 19 years ago and also the worst in Mark Cuban's 17 years as owner.

