Matt Barnes Pleads Guilty to Charges Stemming from December Nightclub Fight
Golden State Warriors small forward Matt Barnes pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday for his role in a December brawl at a New York City nightclub. TMZ Sports reported Barnes reached an agreement that will see him complete 10 days of community service in exchange for the guilty plea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Jun 16
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May '17
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC