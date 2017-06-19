Magic draft Florida State's Isaac with sixth overall pick
The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Isaac averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds, while shooting nearly 51 percent from the field in his only season at Florida State. The versatile Isaac will need to get stronger in his transition to the NBA.
