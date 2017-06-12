LOOK: Warriors take party to Las Vegas, will reportedly attend Ward-Kovalev fight
The Warriors ' NBA championship parade may have ended on Thursday, but that doesn't mean the party has stopped. Members of the team flew from Oakland to Las Vegas on Thursday night and the celebration will continue into the weekend, according to ESPN's Arash Markazi .
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The chatter about LeBron James leaving the Cavs...
|Fri
|ThePhartz
|2
|Warriors at White House
|Jun 13
|Kinder and Gentle...
|1
|Cleveland Is a Shit Hole
|Jun 12
|Changing the Channel
|2
|Draymond Green ejected, then referees make biza...
|Jun 12
|Makes pharts
|4
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
